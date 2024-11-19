News & Insights

Alterity Therapeutics appoints Abby Macnish Niven as secretary

November 19, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) has announced the appointment of Abby Macnish Niven as Alterity’s Company Secretary following her appointment as CFO of Alterity. Ms Macnish Niven assumes the role of Company Secretary from Mr Phillip Hains effective on 18 November 2024. Macnish Niven was appointed as CFO on 30 September 2024 and has extensive experience in private wealth management with groups including ANZ, UBS and Ord Minett.

