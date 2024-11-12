Alterity Therapeutics announces presentation on bioMUSE study

Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) announced the presentation of data from Alterity’s Biomarkers of progression in Multiple System Atrophy, bioMUSE, natural history study at the 35th International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System. “The data presented highlights our work to better understand not only how multiple system atrophy (MSA) initially presents, but also how it progresses over time,” said David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity. “The presentation describes the use of state-of-the-art technology that goes beyond traditional MRI methods to track the change in volume in specific regions of the brain affected in patients with MSA. Importantly, we observed that significant reductions in brain volume over 12 months correlated with clinical worsening of the disease. The results underscore the importance of utilizing advanced neuroimaging and analytical methods in evaluating MSA which we have implemented in our Phase 2 clinical trials.”

