Alterity Therapeutics Announces Option Cessation

May 21, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has announced the cessation of 5 million options due to the non-fulfillment of conditional rights. These options, identified by the code ATHAAE and originally set to expire on November 29, 2026, officially ceased on May 7, 2024. This move is significant for investors tracking the company’s capital structure and stock performance.

