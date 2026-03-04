Alterity Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Daniel Claassen As Chief Medical Advisor

Markets
(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), Wednesday announced the appointment of Daniel Claassen as Chief Medical Advisor, effective March 2026.

Claassen is Professor of Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he previously served as Chief of the Division of Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology.

He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Huntington's Study Group, where he oversees international research initiatives and organizational strategy to accelerate therapy development.

Speaking about the appointment, Claassen said, "I look forward to guiding the clinical development of ATH434 in MSA and helping bring additional novel therapeutic candidates into the clinic."

ATHE closed trading at $3.4, down 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

