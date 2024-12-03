Alterity Therapeutics Advances with ATH434 Trial Completion

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.
Alterity Therapeutics has completed the final patient visit in its Phase 2 clinical trial for ATH434, a promising treatment targeting neurodegenerative diseases like Multiple System Atrophy. This milestone sets the stage for the release of topline data in early 2025, sparking interest in the company’s potential breakthrough in treating such disorders. Investors and stakeholders eagerly anticipate the upcoming results, which could influence the future trajectory of Alterity’s market presence.
