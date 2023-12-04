News & Insights

Alterity Spikes On Positive Efficacy Data For ATH434 In Primate Parkinson's Disease Model

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE) are surging more than 180 percent on Monday morning trade after the company presented positive efficacy data for ATH434 in the Primate model of Parkinson's Disease.

In a poster presentation at the Future of Parkinson's Disease Conference 2023 in Austin, the biotech company said ATH434 treatment improved motor performance and general function in monkeys with experimentally induced Parkinson's disease. The favorable impact was associated with lower iron levels.

Currently, shares are at $4.66, up 180.72 percent from the previous close of $1.66 on a volume of 17,237,359.

