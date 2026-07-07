Alterity To Initiate Phase 3 Trial Of ATH434 In MSA Subsequent To Receipt Of EOP2 Minutes From FDA

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's meeting minutes from the End-of Phase 2 or EOP2, for ATH434 in the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA.

The minutes confirm a potential Phase 3 trial design, including study population, treatment regimen, and efficacy endpoints. ATH434 is an oral lead candidate designed to reduce iron accumulation and inhibit abnormal protein aggregation associated with neurodegeneration.

The FDA indicated that a single pivotal Phase 3 trial, together with confirmatory evidence, could support an approval of ATH434 for the treatment of MSA. Alterity expects to initiate the pivotal Phase 3 trial by the end of 2026.

The company plans to enroll about 200 patients in the Phase 3 study, randomized 1:1 to receive either ATH434 50 mg or placebo twice daily for 12 months.

The company and the FDA are also aligned on the 11-item Unified Multiple System Atrophy Rating Scale Part I as the primary endpoint and agreed on key secondary endpoints assessing swallowing difficulties, orthostatic hypotension symptoms, and overall disease severity.

The Company also plans to offer an open label extension to participants who complete the Phase 3 trial, allowing them to continue treatment and further expand the safety database for ATH434.

ATH434 has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission, for the treatment of MSA.

Multiple System Atrophy is a rare, neurodegenerative disease characterized by autonomic nervous system dysfunction and impaired movement. The condition is caused by the progressive loss of function and death of different types of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and can lead to severe disability. There is currently no approved treatment for MSA.

ATHE is currently trading down 4.60% to $5.60.

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