Alterity Gets FDA Nod To Conduct Phase 2 Trial Of ATH434 In Multiple System Atrophy

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE), a company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, said on Tuesday that it has received FDA clearance to conduct a phase II clinical trial of ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy.

Multiple System Atrophy or MSA, is a rare and highly debilitating Parkinsonian disorder.

The phase II clinical trial will explore the effect of ATH434 treatment on neuroimaging and protein biomarkers, such as excess brain iron and aggregating a-synuclein, which are important contributors to MSA pathology. The study is expected to enroll approximately 60 adult patients.

Alterity expects to open its first clinical trial site for enrolment next quarter (Q4, 2022).

