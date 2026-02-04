ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:196170) Price Target Decreased by 17.45% to 446,250.00

The average one-year price target for ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:196170) has been revised to ₩446,250.00 / share. This is a decrease of 17.45% from the prior estimate of ₩540,600.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩252,500.00 to a high of ₩609,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from the latest reported closing price of ₩395,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALTEOGEN. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 27.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 196170 is 0.12%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.14% to 1,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 570K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 196170 by 15.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 355K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 196170 by 4.57% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 196170 by 16.22% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 196170 by 21.01% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 196170 by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.