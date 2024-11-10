Alteogen Enters License Deal With Daiichi Sankyo For ALT-B4 In Subcutaneous ENHERTU Development

(RTTNews) - Alteogen Inc. said that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF.PK). As per the terms of the deal, Daiichi Sankyo will acquire world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen's novel hyaluronidase utilizing Hybrozyme Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that has been jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

Alteogen noted that it will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments upon Daiichi Sankyo's achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales milestones. Additionally, Alteogen will be entitled to receive tiered royalties on the sales of the commercialized product. Alteogen will be responsible for clinical and commercial supply of ALT-B4 to Daiichi Sankyo.

