ALTEN SA Schedules Assembly and Provides Shareholder Resources

May 30, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

ALTEN SA (FR:ATE) has released an update.

ALTEN SA announces its Mixed General Assembly scheduled for June 20, 2024, at Espace Landowski, with preparatory documents available online for shareholders. The company, a European leader in Engineering and Technology Consulting, is listed on Euronext Paris and part of major indices such as SBF 120 and MIDCAP 100.

