ALTEN SA Schedules Assembly and Provides Shareholder Resources

ALTEN SA announces its Mixed General Assembly scheduled for June 20, 2024, at Espace Landowski, with preparatory documents available online for shareholders. The company, a European leader in Engineering and Technology Consulting, is listed on Euronext Paris and part of major indices such as SBF 120 and MIDCAP 100.

