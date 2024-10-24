ALTEN SA Navigates Challenges with Revenue Growth

ALTEN SA (FR:ATE) has released an update.

ALTEN SA reported a 2.6% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, with strong performance in France but challenges in international markets. Despite growth in sectors like Defense and Security, the overall activity slowed down due to macroeconomic constraints, leading to an expected slight decline in growth for the year. The company anticipates a challenging environment but maintains a focus on strategic sectors to sustain its financial stability.

