Altech Witnesses Major Shareholding Changes

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has seen a significant reconfiguration in its substantial holding structure, with various transactions altering the voting power of principal stakeholders. Key changes included on-market sales and a share sale and purchase agreement, leading to a notable shift in the voting power of Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft from 20.39% to 19.49%. These activities reflect a dynamic shift in the company’s investor base, which could be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

