Altech Batteries Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raising

Altech Batteries Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to a capital raising. The halt is expected to end by November 15, 2024, or upon the announcement’s release. Investors are encouraged to stay informed through the company’s interactive Investor Hub.

