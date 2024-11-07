News & Insights

Altech Batteries’ Shares Surge Amidst Research Report Release

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has experienced a notable surge in its share price, climbing from $0.046 to $0.066 within a week. This significant price movement coincides with a recent research report on the company, potentially influencing investor interest and trading volume. Altech has confirmed its compliance with disclosure regulations in response to an ASX price query.

