Altech Batteries Reports Strong AGM Results

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.
Altech Batteries Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, were successfully passed via a poll. The meeting saw strong shareholder support for various key items, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of prior securities issues. This outcome highlights shareholders’ confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.
