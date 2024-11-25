News & Insights

Altech Batteries Reports Strong AGM Results

November 25, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, were successfully passed via a poll. The meeting saw strong shareholder support for various key items, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of prior securities issues. This outcome highlights shareholders’ confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

