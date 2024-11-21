Altech Batteries Ltd Announces New Share Listing

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.
Altech Batteries Ltd is set to list 66.67 million ordinary shares and the same number of options on the Australian Securities Exchange, with an option expiry date of December 2025. This move could potentially enhance the company’s market liquidity and attract investor attention as it expands its footprint in the battery sector.
