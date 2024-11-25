Altech Batteries Limited Adopts New Company Constitution

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Altech Batteries Limited has adopted a new constitution following a special resolution by shareholders. This comprehensive document outlines the company’s updated regulations concerning share capital, rights, and electronic transfers. Investors might find these changes relevant as they could impact future shareholding and corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.