Altech Batteries Limited Adopts New Company Constitution

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.
Altech Batteries Limited has adopted a new constitution following a special resolution by shareholders. This comprehensive document outlines the company’s updated regulations concerning share capital, rights, and electronic transfers. Investors might find these changes relevant as they could impact future shareholding and corporate governance.
