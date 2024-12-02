Altech Batteries Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Ltd has announced the issuance of 1.6 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategic move to motivate and retain its workforce. Investors may view this as a positive step towards aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

