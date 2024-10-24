Altech Batteries Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, offering shareholders the chance to vote in person or online. Shareholders are encouraged to register with Automic to streamline their online participation and ensure their voices are heard during the meeting. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their shareholdings.

