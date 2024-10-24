News & Insights

Stocks

Altech Batteries Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, offering shareholders the chance to vote in person or online. Shareholders are encouraged to register with Automic to streamline their online participation and ensure their voices are heard during the meeting. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their shareholdings.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.