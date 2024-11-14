Altech Batteries Adjusts Securities Issuance Details

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Ltd has updated its previous announcement regarding the issuance of securities, correcting the number of options to be issued from 33,333,334 to 66,666,667. This adjustment reflects a significant change in the company’s proposed securities offering. Investors keen on the stock market will find this correction noteworthy as it impacts the company’s capital and investor relations.

