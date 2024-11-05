Altea Green Power Reports Strong Growth in 2024

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power has reported a remarkable performance for the first nine months of 2024, with total revenues soaring by over 69% and EBITDA increasing by more than 107% compared to the same period last year. The company’s robust growth is attributed to its effective business model and successful projects in the BESS Storage, solar, and photovoltaic sectors. Altea is also planning a strategic move to the main market of Borsa Italiana, reflecting its confidence in continuing its growth trajectory.

