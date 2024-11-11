Altea Green Power Moves to Euronext Milan Market

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power has received approval from Borsa Italiana for listing its shares and warrants on the Euronext Milan regulated market. This move marks a significant step for the company, which specializes in environmentally friendly energy projects, as it transitions from the Euronext Growth Milan market. Altea Green Power continues to expand in the renewable energy sector, currently developing extensive photovoltaic, wind, and energy storage projects.

