Altea Green Power Joins Euronext Milan STAR Segment

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power S.p.A. is set to begin trading its shares and warrants on the Euronext Milan – STAR segment, marking a significant step from its previous listing on Euronext Growth Milan. This move aligns with the company’s focus on developing renewable energy projects, including photovoltaic, wind, and BESS storage, contributing to environmental sustainability.

