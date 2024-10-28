ALTC Acquisition Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ALTC Acquisition Corp with 15,750 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 143.92%. Nov-24 15 calls and 11/1 weekly 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

