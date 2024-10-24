ALTC Acquisition Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ALTC Acquisition Corp with 11,256 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 12 points to 153.41%. Nov-24 20 calls and Nov-24 32 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

