Altareit Partners with Rothschild Martin Maurel for Liquidity

Altareit SA has appointed Rothschild Martin Maurel to manage a liquidity contract for its shares on the Euronext Paris market, aiming to enhance transaction liquidity and price consistency. This arrangement comes as the company ends a previous contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, reflecting strategic adjustments in its market operations.

