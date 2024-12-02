News & Insights

Altareit Partners with Rothschild Martin Maurel for Liquidity

December 02, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Altareit SA (FR:AREIT) has released an update.

Altareit SA has appointed Rothschild Martin Maurel to manage a liquidity contract for its shares on the Euronext Paris market, aiming to enhance transaction liquidity and price consistency. This arrangement comes as the company ends a previous contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, reflecting strategic adjustments in its market operations.

