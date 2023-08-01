Altarea SCA (EPA:ALTA) Price Target Decreased by 9.36% to 123.42

The average one-year price target for Altarea SCA (EPA:ALTA) has been revised to 123.42 / share. This is an decrease of 9.36% from the prior estimate of 136.17 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.03 to a high of 145.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.20% from the latest reported closing price of 85.00 / share.

Altarea SCA Maintains 11.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altarea SCA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTA is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 127K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTA by 2.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTA by 16.01% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 22K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTA by 0.55% over the last quarter.

