Altamira: NASAR Interim Analysis Shows Superior Efficacy Of Bentrio In Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis

January 24, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) issued an update on the clinical trials with Bentrio in seasonal allergic rhinitis and acute COVID-19. The interim analysis of Australian NASAR trial in seasonal allergic rhinitis showed statistically significant improvement with Bentrio in nasal symptom primary endpoint over saline nasal spray comparator. The interim analysis also showed good tolerability and safety both for Bentrio and the comparator.

"Although the COVAMID study did not reach the primary efficacy endpoint, we observed a trend for faster and more pronounced reduction in the nasal viral load, which was corroborated by a similar trend in COVID-19 related symptoms," said Thomas Meyer, CEO.

