Altamira Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold at Maria Bonita

Altamira Gold Corp (TSE:ALTA) has released an update.

Altamira Gold Corp. reports a significant gold discovery at their Maria Bonita site within the Cajueiro Project, Brazil, with drill results showing a notable intercept of 146 meters grading 1.0 g/t gold. This discovery extends the known mineralization and indicates potential north, south, and depth expansions, with CEO Mike Bennett highlighting the depth continuity and pervasive nature of the gold mineralization. The Cajueiro Project, which is well situated with road access, power, and water supply, is among the company’s three key projects in central western Brazil.

For further insights into TSE:ALTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.