Altamira Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold at Maria Bonita

May 22, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Altamira Gold Corp (TSE:ALTA) has released an update.

Altamira Gold Corp. reports a significant gold discovery at their Maria Bonita site within the Cajueiro Project, Brazil, with drill results showing a notable intercept of 146 meters grading 1.0 g/t gold. This discovery extends the known mineralization and indicates potential north, south, and depth expansions, with CEO Mike Bennett highlighting the depth continuity and pervasive nature of the gold mineralization. The Cajueiro Project, which is well situated with road access, power, and water supply, is among the company’s three key projects in central western Brazil.

