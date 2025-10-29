Altamir SCA (ENXTPA:LTA) Price Target Decreased by 12.28% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Altamir SCA (ENXTPA:LTA) has been revised to €25.50 / share. This is a decrease of 12.28% from the prior estimate of €29.07 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €25.25 to a high of €26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.70% from the latest reported closing price of €27.33 / share.

Altamir SCA Maintains 3.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.88%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altamir SCA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTA is 0.26%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 311K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 136K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 46K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 38K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTA by 20.79% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

