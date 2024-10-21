Altamin Limited Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 22, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes ahead of time, and the meeting details can be accessed online. The company emphasizes the importance of reading the meeting notice thoroughly and updating communication preferences online.

