Altamin Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Altamin Limited has seen a shift in its substantial holdings with Alexander Burns and associates reducing their voting power from 9.99% to 8.06% as of November 2024. This change marks a significant adjustment in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting the market perception of Altamin’s stock value.

