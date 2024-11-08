News & Insights

Stocks

Altamin Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 08, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has seen a shift in its substantial holdings with Alexander Burns and associates reducing their voting power from 9.99% to 8.06% as of November 2024. This change marks a significant adjustment in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting the market perception of Altamin’s stock value.

For further insights into AU:AZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.