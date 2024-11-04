Altamin Limited to List 87 Million Securities on ASX

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited announces the quotation of 87,843,312 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to be issued on November 6, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially attracting interest from investors keen on Altamin’s market activities.

For further insights into AU:AZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.