Altamin Limited to List 87 Million Securities on ASX

November 04, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited announces the quotation of 87,843,312 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to be issued on November 6, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially attracting interest from investors keen on Altamin’s market activities.

