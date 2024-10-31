Altamin Limited Launches $8.4 Million Entitlement Offer

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited is set to raise approximately $8.4 million through an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, with strong backing from its largest shareholder, VBS. The funds will primarily support the sale of the Gorno Project and further development of the Lazio Project. This financial move reflects confidence in Altamin’s strategic direction and aims to bolster its growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:AZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.