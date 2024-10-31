Altamin Limited Halts Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited (ASX: AZI) has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce the results of its institutional capital raising initiative. The halt will remain until normal trading resumes on November 1, 2024, providing investors with a pause to digest the forthcoming announcement.

