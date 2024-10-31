News & Insights

Stocks

Altamin Limited Announces Significant Share Issue

October 31, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has announced a proposed accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, planning to issue up to 351,079,228 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is set to resume trading on an ex-entitlement basis starting November 1, 2024, with key dates including a record date of November 4 and an offer closing date for retail holders on November 18. The offer aims to enhance capital structure, attracting investor interest in the company’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:AZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.