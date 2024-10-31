Altamin Limited Announces Significant Share Issue

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has announced a proposed accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, planning to issue up to 351,079,228 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is set to resume trading on an ex-entitlement basis starting November 1, 2024, with key dates including a record date of November 4 and an offer closing date for retail holders on November 18. The offer aims to enhance capital structure, attracting investor interest in the company’s growth potential.

