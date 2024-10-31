Altamin Limited Announces $8.4 Million Capital Raising

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited is set to raise approximately $8.4 million through a non-renounceable entitlement offer, inviting eligible institutional and retail shareholders to acquire new shares. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and support its ongoing projects. Investors are advised to consult the forthcoming Offer Booklet for detailed participation instructions.

For further insights into AU:AZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.