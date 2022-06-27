Altair Says Court Lifts Final Injunction In Favor Of Altair In WPL Case

(RTTNews) - Altair (ALTR), on Monday, announced that it has paid and fully satisfied the 2019 North Carolina judgment SAS Institute obtained against recently acquired World Programming (WPL), a UK-based technology company that specializes in data analytics software.

Shortly thereafter on March 3, 2022, the North Carolina court lifted the injunction that had previously prevented WPL from licensing its solutions to new customers in the United States. Altair can now license WPL solutions to customers in the United States and around the world, the company said.

With its payment of the 2019 North Carolina judgment, Altair brought an end to nearly 12 years of litigation between SAS and WPL except for an appeal filed by SAS in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after a federal court in Texas ruled against SAS on its copyright and patent claims.

