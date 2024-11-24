Altair Minerals Unveils Promising Anomalies Near BHP Site

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has identified significant conductive and phase anomalies at its Olympic Domain Project, located just 5 km northwest of BHP’s Oak Dam Deposit. The discovery, revealed through advanced Audio Magneto-Telluric data processing, indicates potential for a large IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) deposit. This finding provides a promising new target for future drilling and could lead to a major discovery in the resource-rich region.

