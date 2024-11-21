News & Insights

Altair Minerals Sees Strong Support at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions, including two special resolutions, were passed at their annual general meeting. The meeting saw strong support for the adoption of the remuneration report and the election and re-election of directors. Investors showed confidence in the company’s strategic moves, such as the approval of a 10% placement facility.

