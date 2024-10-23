News & Insights

Altair Minerals Schedules Virtual Annual General Meeting

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on November 22, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies in advance and can participate in the meeting by asking questions and voting on resolutions. The company advises monitoring its website for any updates regarding the AGM arrangements.

