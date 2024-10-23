Altair Minerals Schedules Virtual AGM for 2024

News & Insights

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 22, encouraging shareholders to vote via proxy ahead of the meeting. The company has made provisions for virtual attendees to ask questions and cast votes, enhancing accessibility for investors. Shareholders can access meeting details and updates online, emphasizing the company’s commitment to digital engagement.

