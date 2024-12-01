News & Insights

Stocks

Altair Minerals to Expire Out-of-Money Options

December 01, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Altair Minerals Limited has announced that its 462,791,693 listed options (ASX Code ALROB) will expire on December 30, 2024, with an exercise price of $0.01 per option. The options, which are currently out of the money, will cease trading on December 20, 2024. Investors should be aware that if the market price of Altair shares exceeds the exercise price before expiration, option holders will be notified.

For further insights into AU:ALR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.