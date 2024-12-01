Altair Minerals to Expire Out-of-Money Options

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has announced that its 462,791,693 listed options (ASX Code ALROB) will expire on December 30, 2024, with an exercise price of $0.01 per option. The options, which are currently out of the money, will cease trading on December 20, 2024. Investors should be aware that if the market price of Altair shares exceeds the exercise price before expiration, option holders will be notified.

