Altair management to meet with Loop Capital

Meeting to be held in New York on November 18 hosted by Loop Capital.
- JPMorgan electrical equipment analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call
- Altair downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
- Altair price target raised to $113 from $90 at RBC Capital
- Altair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
- Altair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital
