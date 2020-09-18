Altair Fortifies HPC Solutions With Acquisition of Ellexus

Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR has been expanding its reach and capabilities for high-performance computing (“HPC”) environments to support important modern workloads like data analytics, AI, as well as ADAS. To this end, it recently acquired a leading input/output (I/O) analysis tool — Ellexus.



Ellexus helps customers find and address issues quickly, improve speed accuracy, along with cloud readiness. The company is planning to integrate its software products — Mistral and Breeze — into the storage aware scheduling functionality of Altair PBS Works for I/O diagnostics, optimization and dependency detection of large enterprises by HPC administrators.



Earlier, this global technology company acquired Univa, a maker of workload management, scheduling and optimization solutions for HPC, on-premise and in the cloud. This buyout positions Altair as the leading scheduling and resource optimization solution provider for both massively parallel and high-throughput, single-core jobs.



Importantly, the Ellexus buyout strategically complements Altair’s scheduling technology by providing per-job storage agnostic file and network I/O real-time monitoring to identify I/O latencies as well as bottlenecks for faster job execution times, along with better resource utilization.

Strategic Acquisitions to Aid Altair

Altair acquired 30 companies or strategic technologies from 1996 to 2019. In addition to Univa and Ellexus, it has acquired newFASANT, WRAP and S&WISE Co., Ltd. so far in 2020. Acquisitions have been Altair’s preferred mode of solidifying the product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities.



Owing to these buyouts, the company has a wide array of commercially available products that include Click2Extrude, Altair PBS Professional, Radioss, Evolve, Acusolve, SimLab, Embed, Click2Cast, Multi-scale Designer, FEKO, FLUX, WinProp, Thea Render, Modeliis, SmartWorks, ESAComp, SimSolid, Monarch, Knowledge Studio, Panopticon, EDEM and PollEx.







