Altair Enters Collaboration Agreement With Moya Aero - Quick Facts

November 13, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Altair (ALTR) has signed a collaboration agreement with aerospace startup Moya Aero as part of Altair's Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program. Moya Aero will leverage an array of solutions in the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform and the companies will collaborate in the development of eVTOL and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Moya Aero is an aerospace startup founded in 2020 as a spin-off from ACS-Aviation. The company's goal is to complement existing cargo delivery channels with vehicles that are more accessible, affordable, efficient, and sustainable. Moya Aero will utilize the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform to enable engineering improvements throughout the design life cycle.

