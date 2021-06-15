Altair Engineering's (NASDAQ:ALTR) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Altair Engineering, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$20m ÷ (US$818m - US$359m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Altair Engineering has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:ALTR Return on Capital Employed June 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Altair Engineering compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Altair Engineering.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Altair Engineering, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.4% from 20% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Altair Engineering has decreased its current liabilities to 44% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 44% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Altair Engineering is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 91% over the last three years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Altair Engineering does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Altair Engineering that you might be interested in.

