Markets
ALTR

Altair Engineering Q4 Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $1.5 million or $0.02 per share, from $9.0 million or $0.13 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.09 compared to $0.07 in the prior year.

Total revenue was $123.9 million, an increase of 20% from $103.0 million last year. Non-GAAP total revenue was $126.1 million, an increase of 22% from $103.0 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share and revenues of $109.57 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, the company projects non-GAAP net income of $11.5 million $12.9 million, and total revenue of $129.0 million - $131.0 million.

Look ahead for 2020, the company expects non-GAAP net income to in the range of $24.7 million - $27.5 million, and total revenues of $491.0 million - $495.0 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular