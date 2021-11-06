Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Altair Engineering's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Altair Engineering had US$196.8m of debt in September 2021, down from US$215.5m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$455.9m in cash, so it actually has US$259.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Altair Engineering's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ALTR Debt to Equity History November 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Altair Engineering had liabilities of US$347.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$64.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$455.9m and US$97.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$141.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Altair Engineering has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Altair Engineering has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Altair Engineering's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 114% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Altair Engineering's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Altair Engineering may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Altair Engineering actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Altair Engineering has net cash of US$259.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$50m, being 402% of its EBIT. So is Altair Engineering's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Altair Engineering .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

